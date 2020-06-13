June 21 to be celebrated as International Day of Yoga in Vancouver

The Indian High Commission, along with the consulates in Toronto and Vancouver has put together a series of sessions on social media, as part of its Yoga from Home programming. (Reuters file photo. Representative image)

Vancouver, one of the largest cities in Canada, has proclaimed June 21 as International Day of Yoga. The annual celebration of the ancient Indian holistic practice will take place online in Canada this year, as restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic remain in place throughout the country.

The Vancouver proclamation was followed from Burnaby , a city in British Columbia. Vancouver’s Mayor Kennedy Stewart signed the proclamation which noted that “Yoga has become an integral path to health and wellness in the city of Vancouver.” It also stated that “The city of Vancouver is home to a large and diverse Indo-Canadian community, that has contributed significantly to the economic, social and cultural fabric of the city.”

India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa Ajay Bisaria welcomed the Vancouver proclamation, tweeting, “Thank you for embracing yoga!”

The 5,000-year-old Indian tradition was recognised by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2014 as it declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga.

Since then, this day has been marked in several cities across Canada with large gatherings of practitioners and enthusiasts, including events at the Niagara Falls. The Coronavirus pandemic, however, has prevented such physical gatherings. To celebrate the sixth anniversary of the International Yoga Day, the Indian High Commission, along with the consulates in Toronto and Vancouver has put together a series of sessions on social media, as part of its Yoga from Home programming.

In keeping with the time in which these activities are occurring, among the sessions is one on yoga in management of Covid-19, as well as related sessions on boosting immunity and improving respiratory health. Among the organisations collaborating in the programmes are Patanjali Yoga Canada, Art of Living Canada, Brahmakumaris and Isha Yoga.

The High Commission has organised a My Life My Yoga video blogging competition.