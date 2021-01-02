Sections
Kabul University attack mastermind sentenced to death

On November 2, at least 22 people were killed and over 40 others were wounded after two gunmen attacked Kabul University, a raid that ended after six hours.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 06:40 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Kabul

Afghan journalists film inside a class after the attack at the University of Kabul, Afghanistan. (REUTERS)

Mohammad Adil, the mastermind of the Kabul University attack, was sentenced to death by the Supreme Court, said the Interior Affairs Ministry.

Citing the Afghan Supreme Court’s statement, Tolo News reported that five other collaborators of the attack were sentenced to various jail terms on charges of treason, transfer of explosive materials and cooperation with Daesh.

“In total, 18 students, 16 students from the Public Administration Faculty and two of them from the Law Faculty, lost their lives in the attack. The attackers had military uniforms,” Tolo News reported.



Ten who were killed were female students. They were students of the public administration faculty.

All students who lost their lives aged between 20 to 26 years old.

Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh hit out at the Taliban for the Kabul University attack but the Taliban rejected the claims.

