Kamala Harris calls birther attacks ‘lies’

President Donald Trump has refused to reject a theory floated by the right wing that falsely says Harris is not qualified to run for vice-president, claiming she is not a natural-born citizen as required by US Constitution.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Washington

Sen. Kamala Harris, then a U.S. Democratic presidential candidate, listens to a question from the audience during a forum held by gun safety organizations the Giffords group and March For Our Lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, US in October 2, 2019. (Reuters File Photo )

Kamala Harris has lashed out at her critics over questions about her eligibility to run based on her parents’ immigration status at the time of her birth as “lies” and “dirty tactics” to distract attention from the Trump administration’s failures.

“They are going to engage in lies. They are going to engage in deception. They are going to engage in an attempt to distract from the real issue that are impacting the American people,” Harris told the news outlet TheGrio, addressing the issue for the first time. “I expect they will engage in dirty tactics and this is going to be a be a knock-down, drag-out and we are ready,” she said on Sunday.

President Donald Trump has refused to reject a theory floated by the right wing that falsely says Harris is not qualified to run for vice-president, claiming she is not a natural-born citizen as required by US Constitution.

On Saturday, Trump said the issue is “not something that I’m going to be pursuing”, adding that it “does not bother met at all”. Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff , told CNN on Sunday that he believed Harris was eligible to run.



