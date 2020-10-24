Kamala Harris calls president Donald Trump a ‘racist’

Harris told a crowd at an outdoor rally at Morehouse College in the US state of Georgia that “We’re not going to let anyone mess with our right to vote.” (AP Photo )

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris called Donald Trump a “racist” and said his racism is a “pattern”, as she cited the President questioning the legitimacy of his predecessor Barack Obama.

“People have asked me, Do you think he’s a racist?” Harris told a crowd at an outdoor rally at Morehouse College in the US state of Georgia. “Yeah. Yeah,” she said, answering the question, according to a report in The New York Times.

“Because you see, it’s not like it’s some random one-off,” she said. “We’ve seen that pattern. Going back to him questioning the legitimacy of Barack Obama. Going back to Charlottesville,” she said, adding that Trump had said “there are fine people on both sides.”

Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate, said America needs a President who “acknowledges systemic racism, history of America and uses that bully pulpit and that microphone in a way that speaks truth with an intention to address the inequities and bring our country together.”

The report said polls are showing Democratic Presidential candidate Biden tied with Trump in Georgia. With less than two weeks to go for the elections, Harris urged the crowd to honour civil rights leaders by voting.

“It has to do with those men and women who shed blood on Edmund Pettus Bridge and so many other places,” she said. “We’re not going to let anyone mess with our right to vote.”