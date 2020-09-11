Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Kamala Harris continues to mount attack on Trump over Covid-19 cover up

Kamala Harris continues to mount attack on Trump over Covid-19 cover up

Kamala Harris held the US president accountable for the deaths caused due to the coronavirus in a tweet and said that he did nothing despite knowing that Covid-19 epidemic would jeopardize the health of millions and would upend the economy.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 10:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Democratic US vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris leaves the car to get on a plane at the airport, after attending a Community Conversation with African-American Leaders, in Miami, Florida. (REUTERS)

Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris lashed out at US President Donald Trump on Friday after excerpts from veteran journalist and Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ were released.

Kamala Harris held the US president accountable for the deaths caused due to the coronavirus in a tweet and said that he did nothing despite knowing that Covid-19 epidemic would jeopardize the health of millions and would upend the economy.

Harris in a tweet wrote, “When Trump was saying young people couldn’t get coronavirus, he knew they could. When Trump was saying it was the same as the flu, he knew it was deadlier. When Trump was purposely downplaying the severity, he knew it passed through the air. He knew.”

Veteran journalist and Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward released the book ‘Rage’ where he wrote that on February 7, Trump had called the coronavirus ‘deadly stuff’. He also told the journalist that he was aware of the contagious nature of the coronavirus.



Trump revealed to Woodward that he downplayed the threat to Covid-19 to not throw Americans into panic.

Kamala Harris, former senator from California, will go head-to-head against Mike Pence for the post of the vice president on November 3 in the upcoming presidential elections.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China troop disengagement in Ladakh is first step before de-escalation
Sep 11, 2020 10:14 IST
India, China agree on 5-point plan for resolving border standoff: Here’s what you need to know
Sep 11, 2020 09:53 IST
ICMR publishes first sero survey results; 6.4 million were likely Covid-19 infected around May
Sep 11, 2020 09:56 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeks focus on jobs for migrants, urban labourers
Sep 11, 2020 09:48 IST

latest news

‘The likes of Pandya and Pollard will struggle at this year’s IPL’
Sep 11, 2020 10:26 IST
BJP MLA writes to Amit Shah over Kangana Ranaut, alleges Dawood angle in case
Sep 11, 2020 10:21 IST
North Korea issues shoot-to-kill orders to prevent coronavirus: US
Sep 11, 2020 10:20 IST
Kamala Harris continues to mount attack on Trump over Covid-19 cover up
Sep 11, 2020 10:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.