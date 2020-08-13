Sections
Home / World News / Kamala Harris reflects on her Indian and Jamaican parents in first campaign speech

Kamala Harris reflects on her Indian and Jamaican parents in first campaign speech

Harris talked about how her parents, Jamaican and Indian immigrants, met while protesting for civil rights in Oakland in the 1960s.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 07:39 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Delaware

Senator Kamala Harris, presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee, during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, US. (Bloomberg)

In her opening remarks during first campaign appearance as Joe Biden’s choice for vice president in Delaware, California Senator Kamala Harris on Wednesday talked about her parents, Jamaican and Indian immigrants, and discussed the importance of family in her life.

“I have had a lot of titles over my career and certainly vice president will be great. But ‘Momala’ will always be the one that means the most,” CNN quoted Harris as saying.

Harris talked about how her parents, Jamaican and Indian immigrants, met while protesting for civil rights in Oakland in the 1960s.

“My mother and father, they came from opposite sides of the world to arrive in America. One from India and the other from Jamaica in search of a world-class education. But what brought them together was the civil rights movement of the 1960s. And that is how they met as students in the streets of Oakland marching and shouting for this thing called justice in a struggle that continues today,” she said.



Harris accused US President Donald Trump of the mishandling of coronavirus. The US leads the world with more than 5 million coronavirus cases “because of Trump’s failure to take it seriously from the start,” Harris said

“His refusal to get testing up to and running, his flip-flopping on social distancing and wearing masks. His delusional belief that he knows better than the experts. All of that is a reason and the reason that an American dies of Covid-19 every 80 seconds,” Harris said regarding Trump.

Harris also honoured the women who helped pave the way for her and acknowledged the work needed to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

“After the most competitive primary in history, the country received a resounding message that Joe was the person to lead us forward and, Joe, I am so proud to stand with you. And I do so mindful of all the heroic and ambitious women before me whose sacrifice, determination and resilience make my presence here today even possible,” Harris said.

The California Democrat said she was “incredibly honoured by this responsibility” and that she was “ready to get to work.” “I am ready to get to work,” she said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Musician says Sadak 2 song copied from his 2011 Pakistani composition
Aug 13, 2020 08:32 IST
Sridevi birth anniversary: 5 iconic looks India’s first female superstar
Aug 13, 2020 08:31 IST
Covid-19 pandemic threatens peace, risks new conflicts: UN chief Guterres
Aug 13, 2020 08:23 IST
Covid-19: Hundreds quarantined in schools that followed Trump’s advice
Aug 13, 2020 08:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.