Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Kamala Harris wins nearly million impressions with her Florida rain tweet

Kamala Harris wins nearly million impressions with her Florida rain tweet

On Monday, Kamala Harris resumed her election campaign, which she had paused for a few days after two of her staffers tested positive with Covid-19.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 16:22 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Washington

US Democratic Party’s vice-presidential candidate, Kamala Harris on Monday campaigning in Orlando and Jacksonville, stressed on Florida’s importance for the national presidential race and said the state’s voters “are very likely going to decide” the contest. (AP file photo)

Rain or shine, democracy waits for no one, says Kamala Harris, the US Democratic Party’s vice-presidential candidate for the November 3 election, as she is seen lightly dancing in the rain addressing voters in Florida in a video which has gone viral on social media.

Harris, whose mother was from India and father from Jamaica, scripted history in August when she was picked by the Democratic Party as its vice presidential nominee. She is the first Black woman and the first Asian-American woman to be selected as the vice presidential nominee of a major political party in the US.

“Rain or shine, democracy waits for no one,” Harris, 55, said in a tweet along with a picture of herself dancing in the rain with an umbrella over her as supporters cheer her along in Jacksonville, Florida.

 



On Monday, Harris resumed her election campaign, which she had paused for a few days after two of her staffers tested positive with Covid-19. On Monday, she campaigned in Orlando and Jacksonville.

“Kamala Harris is dancing in Florida rain,” tweeted news portal The Recount with a 15-second video. By mid-night, it had received nearly a million impressions.

“Twitter Can’t Get Enough of Kamala Harris Dancing in the Rain,” said news site InStyle.Com.

“Harris wore her go-to campaign footwear, Converse Chuck Taylors, and seemed unbothered by the shower,” it said.

“When we vote, we win,” Harris told carloads of people who covered a rain-soaked parking area behind a University of North Florida conference center.

In her remarks, Harris stressed on Florida’s importance for the national presidential race and said the state’s voters “are very likely going to decide” the contest.

Earlier she stopped at the Jacksonville Public Library’s Highlands branch to greet people casting early ballots there.

“I’m so excited to be back in Florida for early voting,” she told reports, as she headed towards people leaving the library.

“It is so important,” she told people who had just cast ballots.

“Thank you for voting early,” she said. “Sometimes you just got to dance! And with that, thank you Jacksonville!” her spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Twitter.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

FATF plenary meeting: What next for Pakistan?
Oct 20, 2020 15:36 IST
South Kashmir witnesses second encounter in 2 days, 4 terrorists eliminated
Oct 20, 2020 15:52 IST
On PM Modi’s address to nation, Chirag Paswan’s appeal to LJP candidates
Oct 20, 2020 16:52 IST
‘His opinion’: Kamal Nath responds to Rahul Gandhi disapproving ‘item’ remark
Oct 20, 2020 15:23 IST

latest news

Centre prioritises vaccine for healthcare workers
Oct 20, 2020 17:07 IST
US elections 2020: Stage set for third presidential debate between Trump and Biden
Oct 20, 2020 17:07 IST
‘Will adversely affect...’: Rajasthan opposes RBI getting control of cooperative banks
Oct 20, 2020 17:05 IST
Keeping pregnant mothers safe, and ensuring newborns secure
Oct 20, 2020 17:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.