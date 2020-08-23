Sections
Home / World News / Kanye West eyes US Presidential dream, files to appear on ballot in Louisiana

Kanye West eyes US Presidential dream, files to appear on ballot in Louisiana

West’s filing Friday, just ahead of the deadline, lists himself as a candidate for “The Birthday Party” along with vice presidential running mate, Michelle Tidball, The Advocate reported.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 03:42 IST

By Associated Press, Baton Rouge

Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina. (REUTERS)

Rapper Kanye West has filed paperwork to appear on the presidential ballot in Louisiana in November.

West’s filing Friday, just ahead of the deadline, lists himself as a candidate for “The Birthday Party” along with vice presidential running mate, Michelle Tidball, The Advocate reported. Including West, at least 11 third-party or independent presidential candidates filed to appear on the Louisiana ballot by Friday’s 4:30 p.m. deadline.

The rapper announced his independent bid last month in a tweet on Independence Day after publicly tossing around the idea for years. His campaign submitted papers to the Federal Election Commission to run less than two weeks later. But West’s campaign has struggled to meet deadlines to make it onto the ballot in several other states, including Wisconsin. Filing deadlines in six states had already passed by the time West announced his bid.

Louisiana officials did not immediately review the filing. Unlike other states, Louisiana does not require independent candidates to obtain thousands of signatures on a nominating petition to appear on the ballot. A candidate may instead pay a $500 filing fee.



The Advocate reported that a phone call to the number listed on the filing went unanswered. West’s filing listed a post office box in Cody, Wyoming, as the campaign’s address. Tidball, a self-described “biblical life coach,” is from Wyoming, and West owns a mansion and 1,400-acre ranch in the state.

West’s request to appear on the ballot includes a list of eight Louisiana residents who’d serve as would-be electors at the electoral college were the rapper to win the presidential vote in the state. None appeared to have an active history in Louisiana politics. Six of them were listed as Republicans; the other two listed themselves as unaffiliated with any party, the newspaper reported.

In other states, Republican operatives and vocal supporters of President Donald Trump have worked to boost West’s candidacy and secure his spot on the ballot. Critics contend West’s last-minute run — and the apparent GOP support it’s received — is a ploy to swipe votes from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, especially in key swing states. Trump carried Louisiana in the 2016 election by nearly 20 percentage points.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Coronavirus crisis: Digitising sector a step towards universal care
Aug 23, 2020 04:11 IST
Want to enrol in a vaccine trial? Know your eligibility
Aug 23, 2020 04:05 IST
Juhi Parmar’s Ganpati celebrations to have same fervour but fewer visitors
Aug 23, 2020 04:08 IST
Covid-19: A testing primer
Aug 23, 2020 04:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.