Kanye West sues to get on Wisconsin presidential ballot in November

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that West’s campaign filed the lawsuit in Brown County Circuit Court.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 06:49 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Madison Wisconsin

The state Elections Commission decided last week that West missed the 5 p.m. deadline for filing his nomination signatures by anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes on August 4. (AP Photo)

Rapper Kanye West filed a lawsuit Friday demanding election officials place him on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot in November.

The state Elections Commission decided last week that West missed the 5 p.m. deadline for filing his nomination signatures by anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes on August 4.

The lawsuit argues that the deadline did not expire until 5:01 p.m. and regardless of the timing, commission staffers still accepted the papers. The lawsuit went to allege that commission staff should have unlocked the building’s doors at 4:30 to accommodate late-arriving filers.



The commission’s building has been locked since the coronavirus pandemic took hold; West’s campaign workers had to call the commission shortly before 5 p.m. to get them to unlock the doors.

Commission spokesman Reid Magney declined comment.

West announced a presidential bid in July, saying he’s seeking the nation’s highest office on a ticket he calls the “Birthday Party.”

Democrats claim Republicans are pushing West’s candidacy in swing states to siphon Black votes from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

