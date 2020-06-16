Karan Bilimoria elected president of UK business body

Karan Bilimoria, member of the House of Lords and a leading Indian-origin entrepreneur, was elected president of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). (Photo: Twitter/CBItweets)

Karan Bilimoria, member of the House of Lords and a leading Indian-origin entrepreneur, was on Tuesday elected president of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), the representative body of 1.9 lakh UK companies employing nearly 7 million people.

Hyderbabad-born Bilimoria, 58, was elected by an overwhelming majority at CBI’s annual general meeting to replace John Allan, who becomes the organisation’s vice-president. Cambridge-educated Bilimoria becomes the first CBI chief from a non-white background.

The CBI said: “He is one of the country’s leading entrepreneurs. He founded Cobra Beer in 1989...and was also founding chairman on the UK-India Business Council. A former chancellor of Thames Valley University (now the University of West London); he was the youngest university chancellor when appointed”.

“In 2014, he was appointed as the 7th chancellor of the University of Birmingham. He is also chair of the University of Cambridge Judge Business School Advisory Board. Lord Bilimoria has been an independent crossbench peer in the House of Lords for 14 years”, it added.

Bilimoria said on his election: “Ensuring the CBI is seen as a home for entrepreneurs and SMEs is first among my top four priorities during my time as president. Secondly, establishing the UK as a trading powerhouse, which is vital for our future prosperity”.

“Thirdly, I will use my background in higher education to champion the UK’s unique soft power offer. And last but by no means least is the importance of acting to increase inclusive workplaces. Diversity drives better decisions. And it will be my aim to get better Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) representation in boardrooms across the country,” he added

Bilimoria has campaigned for easier and better visa terms for Indian and other international students coming to the UK, besides participating in trade and business links with Indian ministers and interlocutors.