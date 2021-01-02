Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Kazakhstan ratifies international protocol to abolish death penalty

Kazakhstan ratifies international protocol to abolish death penalty

The Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights commits its signatories to ensuring the abolition of death penalty within their jurisdiction, with the exception of war time.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 14:34 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Nur-Sultan

In 2003, the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, signed a decree temporarily suspending the death penalty. (AP representative image)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a law ratifying the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which entails a formal commitment to abolish the death penalty, his press service said.

In late September, the Second Optional Protocol was signed by Kazakhstan’s permanent envoy to the United Nations, Kairat Umarov. The document then went to the Kazakh parliament and was ratified by it on December 29.

The Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights commits its signatories to ensuring the abolition of death penalty within their jurisdiction, with the exception of war time.

In 2003, the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, signed a decree temporarily suspending the death penalty. This suspended the execution of all death sentences but did not prohibit the courts from issuing death sentences. Life imprisonment was introduced in Kazakhstan in 2004 as an alternative punishment.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after chest pain
by hindustantimes.com
Protesting farmers to hold tractor parade on Jan 26 in Delhi if demands not met
by HT Correspondent
India to UK flights will resume from January 6, ministry clarifies
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PM Modi ranks No 1 among global leaders in these challenging times: Nadda
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

Akshay Kumar shares pic of a frog in an electrical socket
by HT Entertainment Desk
Kangana Ranaut reacts as Mumbai court says she violated sanctioned plan
by HT Entertainment Desk
Uttarakhand CM discharged from Delhi’s AIIMS, has ‘no Covid symptoms’
by HT Correspondent
Pakistan opposition slams anti-corruption agency in special session of Senate
by Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.