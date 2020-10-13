Sections
Home / World News / Kim breaks down in rare apology to North Koreans

Kim said he was grateful that not a single North Korean had been infected with the virus, a claim that the US and South Korean officials have previously cast doubts on.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 00:57 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai, Seoul

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a speech at a military parade marking 75th founding anniversary of Workers' Party of Korea (Wpk), in this still image taken from video on October 12, 2020. (VIA REUTERS)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un became visibly emotional during a speech at a military parade over the weekend as he thanked troops for their sacrifices and apologised to citizens for failing to improve their lives.

At a speech on Saturday during celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers’ Party, Kim thanked thousands of gathered troops for responding to recent damaging storms, and for helping to prevent a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in the country.

In video footage edited and released by the state television station, Kim appeared tearful and at one point seemed to choke up.

The impact of anti-coronavirus measures, international sanctions, and several typhoons combined to prevent the government from following through on promises to improve citizens’ lives, Kim said.

“My efforts and sincerity have not been sufficient enough to rid our people of the difficulties in their life,” he said. “Our people, however, have always believed and absolutely trusted me, and supported my choice and determination, whatever it is.”

North Korea’s economy, already severely restricted by international sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, took a further hit as the country shut down nearly all border traffic in an effort to prevent a coronavirus outbreak.

The United Nations has said that as much as 40% of the population faces food shortages, which may have been exacerbated by severe summer floods and typhoons.

In a scene common to many such events in North Korea, most people in the audience also had tears streaming down their faces.

As he addressed an unprecedented night-time military parade, Kim wished the neighbouring South Korea would “hold hands” again after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

It was a mixed signal, as the North Korean leader also unveiled a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and new multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), as well as fast, manoeuvrable short-range missiles that would be ideal for striking targets in the South.

