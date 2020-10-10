Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Kim Jong Un says no coronavirus cases in North Korea

Kim Jong Un says no coronavirus cases in North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the military parade on Saturday.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 20:44 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Seoul

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts as he attends a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. (KCNA via REUTERS)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told the audience at a military parade Saturday that he was grateful “not a single person” in the North had contracted the coronavirus that has swept the world since emerging in neighbouring China.

Pyongyang closed its borders in January to try to protect itself from the disease and regularly said it had no cases, but state media had shied away from such explicit statements in recent months, instead stressing the importance of prevention efforts.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Oct 10, 2020 20:26 IST
Gandhis, Shatrughan Sinha among Cong’s star campaigners for phase 1 of Bihar polls
Oct 10, 2020 19:59 IST
PM Modi, Amit Shah at BJP CEC meet to decide candidates for Bihar polls
Oct 10, 2020 20:15 IST
To counter opposition’s posers, BJP releases songs on Nitish govt’s achievements in Bihar
Oct 10, 2020 18:42 IST

latest news

Greta Thunberg shows support for Joe Biden in rare political tweet
Oct 10, 2020 20:43 IST
Kim Jong Un says no coronavirus cases in North Korea
Oct 10, 2020 20:44 IST
Beating ‘Big Three’ at slams tougher, says Schwartzman
Oct 10, 2020 20:42 IST
Himachal to celebrate disaster reduction day on October 13
Oct 10, 2020 20:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.