Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Lahore again tops list of world’s most polluted cities; Delhi is second

Lahore again tops list of world’s most polluted cities; Delhi is second

According to the index, Lahore reported a particulate matter (PM) rating of 423. Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi ranked at 7 on the AQI. Delhi came in second with a PM of 229, while Nepal’s capital Kathmandu ranked the third-worst city with a PM of 178.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 18:25 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni, Lahore

People travel on a road as smog envelops Lahore, Pakistan. (AP)

Pakistan’s cultural capital Lahore has once again topped the list of world’s most polluted cities.

“Lahore ranks the most polluted city in the world,” according to air pollution data released by the US Air Quality Index on Monday.

According to the index, Lahore reported a particulate matter (PM) rating of 423. Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi ranked at 7 on the AQI. New Delhi came in second with a PM of 229, while Nepal’s capital Kathmandu ranked the third-worst city with a PM of 178.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency regards air quality satisfactory if the AQI is under 50. Lahore’s AQI fell in the range of 301 and higher, which has been classified as “hazardous”.



According to environmental experts and an earlier report by the Food and Agriculture Organisation, the cause of smog remains years-long pollution caused mostly by the transport sector and industries, and not just crop burning. Trans-boundary pollution is also not the main reason as the Met Department has confirmed that Punjab primarily experiences a westerly wave during winter.

Out of the 162 brick kilns still operating on the old technology, around 80 were converted to zigzag recently, while work was under way on the others. Out of the 80 zigzag kilns, 30 have been newly built and the remaining converted.

Brick kilns were shut down on November 7 till December 31. Even as the government claims to be cracking down on kilns, several of them were still operating, some even overnight.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India giving befitting reply to anti-national forces: PM Modi in Varanasi
Nov 30, 2020 19:17 IST
LIVE: ‘Free farmers at Burari’, farm union leaders say on talks with govt
Nov 30, 2020 18:53 IST
Withdraw farm laws, says BJP ally in Rajasthan; threatens to quit alliance
Nov 30, 2020 18:07 IST
‘Up to them’: MEA on Pakistan cooperating with India’s initiatives at SCO 
Nov 30, 2020 19:51 IST

latest news

Neha Kakkar tells Salman Khan her love story with Rohanpreet Singh
Nov 30, 2020 19:47 IST
TN, Assam allow opening of educational institutions; Rajasthan closes all till Dec 31
Nov 30, 2020 19:47 IST
Amazon offers ‘special recognition bonus’ to employees
Nov 30, 2020 19:43 IST
Superspreader protest? As experts worry about Covid-19, farmers say new laws bigger threat to their survival
Nov 30, 2020 19:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.