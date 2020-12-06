Sections
Home / World News / Lahore man throws his five children in a canal due to poverty

Lahore man throws his five children in a canal due to poverty

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 14:47 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Lahore

A father in Lahore, facing acute poverty, threw his five children in a canal. (AP File/PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSES ONLY)

A father facing acute financial problems threw his five children into the Jamber canal in Pattoki on Sunday, causing the death of two children while other three went missing.

Citing rescue sources, The News International reported that the bodies of two children, 1-year-old Ahmad and 4-year-old Fiza were recovered from the BS Link Canal near Chakoki while the search operation for the remaining three is underway.

According to the police, the father, who was already frustrated with his poverty, had resorted to taking the extreme step after a heated argument with his wife.

A rescue operation is underway in the BS Link Canal to find the other remaining children which include three-year-old Tasha, five-year-old Zain, and seven-year-old Nadia, The News International reported.

