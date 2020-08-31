Sections
Landslide, floods from monsoon rains kill at least 41 in India, Nepal

Landslide, floods from monsoon rains kill at least 41 in India, Nepal

Ten people, including four children, were killed after a landslide buried five houses in remote west Nepal on Sunday, a Home Ministry official said.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 16:10 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai, Kathmandu/ Ahmedabad

People try to pull an overturned auto rickshaw along a waterlogged road following monsoon rainfalls in New Delhi . The death toll from the torrential monsoon rains across South Asia has risen to nearly 1,300 as Bangladesh experienced its second-worst floods since independence and Nepal reeled from several fatal landslides. (AFP)

A landslide and floods caused by heavy rains have killed at least 41 people in Nepal and India in the past week, officials said on Monday, as the annual monsoon season enters its final stretch after claiming hundreds of lives in South Asia.

At least 269 people have died in mostly mountainous Nepal this year in landslides and floods, while another 76 people are missing. The monsoon season that began around June in South Asia ends in September.

In the western Indian state of Gujarat, 14 people have died in the last two days in various incidents related to heavy rains and flooding, said officials at the State Emergency Response Centre.



Rains in Gujarat are 20% higher than the long-period average, according to the local government. The state’s desert area of Kutch received rainfall that was 2.5 times higher than the average.

More heavy to very heavy rains are expected in several parts of the state over the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department.

In Odisha state to the east, floods have killed at least 17 people in the past week, displaced thousands and affected more than half a million people, officials said.

Hundreds have died in the northeastern state of Assam and neighbouring Bangladesh this monsoon.

(This story corrects paragraph 5 to say Gujarat has received 20%, not 10%, more rains, and Kutch has seen 2.5 times more, not 3-1/2 times)

