Sections
Home / World News / Lanka polls: Election rallies of president, PM cancelled temporarily after spike in Covid-19 cases

Lanka polls: Election rallies of president, PM cancelled temporarily after spike in Covid-19 cases

The parliamentary elections in the island nation are scheduled for August 5. The country has so far reported 2,511 Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 18:35 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Colombo Sri Lanka

The announcement came as the country recorded a jump in Covid-19 cases since the middle of this week. (AP)

All election rallies of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa have been cancelled temporarily, the SLPP announced on Sunday, following a spike in coronavirus cases in the country.

The parliamentary elections in the island nation are scheduled for August 5. The country has so far reported 2,511 Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths.

All election rallies of President Gotabaya and Prime Minister Mahinda scheduled for July 12, 13 and 14 have been cancelled, the Sri Lanka People’s Party (SLPP) said in a press release.

The announcement came as the country recorded a jump in Covid-19 cases since the middle of this week.



Sri Lanka on Friday recorded its highest single-day spike of 300 coronavirus cases in a rehabilitation centre for drug addicts in the north central region. Fifty-seven more cases were reported on Saturday.

Sri Lanka’s top election official had also expressed concern over the delay in enforcing the Covid-19 health guidelines for the August 5 parliamentary elections, warning that candidates and supporters were defying measures to contain the spread of the disease which could endanger public safety.

Mahinda Deshapriya, Chairman of the National Election Commission, said the health guidelines for conducting the elections were announced on June 2 but they have not been legalised through a gazette notification.

The health guidelines require wearing face masks, frequent hand washing and maintaining one-metre distance. The number of people at poll campaign gatherings has also been reduced to a bare minimum.

President Gotabaya on March 2 dissolved the Parliament, six months ahead of schedule, and called for snap polls on April 25.

However, the election commission in mid-April postponed the elections by nearly two months to June 20 due to the coronavirus outbreak in the island nation.

The commission last month informed the apex court that the polls cannot be held on June 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic and the new date was decided following a unanimous decision reached between the members of the commission.

There are over 16 million eligible voters in the country. The August 5 poll will elect a 225-member Parliament for a five-year term.

Meanwhile, the ministry of education said schools would be closed again if adequate Covid-19 preventive measures are not taken by the respective school authorities.

Schools were reopened last week in the country.

The Sri Lanka Medical Association has also expressed concern over the “blatant lack” of measures required to control the spread of the deadly virus.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Help your children cope with pandemic stress with WHO’s guideline
Jul 12, 2020 19:36 IST
Growing Covid concern in Showbiz
Jul 12, 2020 19:31 IST
Cat wants to be pet and is gently letting her hooman know so. Watch
Jul 12, 2020 19:31 IST
Andhra’s Covid-19 tally past 29k-mark with record single-day spike of 1,933 cases
Jul 12, 2020 19:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.