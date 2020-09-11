Sections
Lebanese firefighters douse remains of Beirut port fire

The fire had broken out on Thursday. Officials said it was sparked by welding during repair work after last month’s explosion that devastated the port and surrounding area.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 15:51 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral, Beirut

Smoke rises after a fire broke out at Beirut's port area (REUTERS/Issam Abdallah).

Lebanese firefighters and army helicopters on Friday put out the remains of a huge fire at Beirut’s port that had flared up a day earlier, barely a month after a massive blast devastated the port and surrounding area.

Thursday’s fire, which officials said was sparked by welding during repair work after last month’s explosion, covered several districts of Beirut in a huge cloud of black, acrid smoke, causing panic in a city still on edge after the blast.

The August 4 port blast exacerbated challenges in a nation that is grappling with a deep economic crisis and facing the biggest threat to its stability since a 1975-1990 civil war.

“Yesterday, just seeing this smoke made me feel there is no hope,” said Karim Massoud, 33, speaking in a residential area near the blaze that was also hit hard by the explosion.



The civil defence said in a statement that firefighters had extinguished the flames on Friday morning after working through the night, and were cooling the site to prevent it reigniting.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said at a meeting of the Supreme Defence Council on Thursday night that the fire could have been caused by sabotage, technical error or negligence. He called for a swift investigation.

Many Lebanese are frustrated that they have yet to be told about any initial findings from a probe into last month’s explosion that killed about 190 people and injured 6,000.

The government resigned after the port blast, and Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib is racing to form a new cabinet by early next week to meet a two-week deadline agreed under French pressure. Forming a government in Lebanon usually takes months.

