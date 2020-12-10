Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Lebanese judge charges PM, ex-ministers over Beirut port blast

Lebanese judge charges PM, ex-ministers over Beirut port blast

Officials have said the cargo of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical, was stored unsafely for years at the port, which lies in heart of the city.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 18:53 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Beirut

Lebanese PM Hassan Diab speaks to the media outside Beirut's international airport, Lebanon. (REUTERS)

Lebanon’s investigating judge has charged caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and three former ministers with negligence over the Beirut port blast that killed 200 people and ruined a swathe of the capital in August.

The others are former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil, as well as former public works ministers Ghazi Zeaiter and Youssef Finianos, state news agency NNA said on Thursday.

Zeaiter told Reuters he would make a statement once he was officially informed of the charges. He headed the public works and transport ministry in 2014, shortly after the arrival of the Rhosus ship carrying a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate which detonated at the port.

Officials have said the cargo of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical, was stored unsafely for years at the port, which lies in heart of the city.



Diab’s office, Finianos and Khalil, who is a senior aide to Lebanon’s influential Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Four months after one of the largest non-nuclear explosions on record, which injured thousands of people, victims are still waiting for the results of an investigation their leaders had promised would come within days of the Aug. 4 port blast.

The judge leading the official inquiry, Fadi Sawan, sent a letter last month asking parliament to probe 10 former ministers.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP goons attack Sisodia’s residence ‘in police presence,’ alleges AAP
Dec 10, 2020 18:57 IST
HTLS 2020: Walmart CEO on journey from ‘chaos’ to ‘gaining clarity’ amid pandemic
Dec 10, 2020 19:11 IST
Govt ready for talks, urge farmer leaders to go through the proposal: Tomar
Dec 10, 2020 17:26 IST
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
Dec 10, 2020 18:47 IST

latest news

Mumbai FYJC admissions: Over 2.04 lakh seats remain vacant after round 2, third merit list on December 15
Dec 10, 2020 19:30 IST
EU on brink of landmark budget, virus recovery fund deal, says Hungary PM
Dec 10, 2020 19:23 IST
AIIMS nursing posts: Reservation for women long overdue, says Delhi HC
Dec 10, 2020 19:20 IST
‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020
Dec 10, 2020 19:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.