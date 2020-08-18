Sections
Home / World News / Lebanon Tribunal judges convict lead defendant in 2005 Hariri bombing

Lebanon Tribunal judges convict lead defendant in 2005 Hariri bombing

Judges at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon on Tuesday convicted the lead suspect in the 2005 bombing that killed former Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 19:20 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, Amsterdam

Presiding Judge, Judge David Re, top centre, with Judge Janet Nosworthy, left, and Judge Micheline Braidy, during a session of the United Nations-backed Lebanon Tribunal in Leidschendam, Netherlands Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020. (AP photo)

Judges at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon on Tuesday convicted the lead suspect in the 2005 bombing that killed former Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri.

Reading a summary of a 2,600 page decision, Judge David Re said Salim Jamil Ayyash had been found guilty of homicide and committing a terrorist act over the deaths of Hariri and 21 others.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Notices out, CLU fee defaulters in Ludhiana to face action
Aug 18, 2020 20:13 IST
Doctor in Maharashtra’s Nagpur hangs herself after killing husband, 2 children: Police
Aug 18, 2020 20:13 IST
Family celebrates recovery from Covid with peppy dance
Aug 18, 2020 20:12 IST
Now, Ludhiana residents can apply for home isolation on mobile app
Aug 18, 2020 20:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.