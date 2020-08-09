Sections
Home / World News / LGBT protesters decry rising homophobia, arrests in Poland

LGBT protesters decry rising homophobia, arrests in Poland

Saturday’s protest comes a day after LGBT rights supporters scuffled with police who arrested the activist, Malgorzata Szutowicz, known best as “Margot.”

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 05:47 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Warsaw

People take part in a rally in support of the LGBT community in Krakow, Poland. (via REUTERS)

A large crowd of LGBT rights supporters gathered in Warsaw on Saturday to protest the arrest of a transgender activist who had carried out acts of civil disobedience against rising homophobia in Poland.

“You will not lock all of us up!” people chanted at the demonstration that appeared to have drawn thousands, many of them young adults. Most wore masks to battle coronavirus.

Saturday’s protest comes a day after LGBT rights supporters scuffled with police who arrested the activist, Malgorzata Szutowicz, known best as “Margot.” Police said they detained 48 people, while activists said police used rough tactics against them.

“The police were aggressively pushing the protesters out of the way, knocking people to the ground and holding them down with their boots,” the group said.



The protests come amid an intensifying standoff in Poland between the LGBT rights movement and the conservative government, which has declared it an alien, dangerous “ideology.” President Andrzej Duda, who was sworn in for a second term Thursday, won re-election on a strong anti-LGBT platform, and social tensions have been rising.

Szutowicz was put in pre-trial detention for two months for acts of civil disobedience, including using a knife to cut the tires of a van that drives around broadcasting anti-LGBT messages, including a claim that “homosexuals are preparing society to accept pedophilia.” She belongs to a group called Stop Bzdurom — “Stop the Nonsense” — which has been putting rainbow flags on Warsaw statues, including one of Jesus, infuriating the conservative government.

Those defending her say that the legal measures being against her are disproportionate. Lawyers have not had contact with her, her defense lawyer said.

Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro defended the police behavior as appropriate. He accused opposition politicians who are defending the LGBT protesters of supporting “banditry.” “Perhaps the knife that was used to destroy the van back then will be used for a bigger crime next time,” Ziobro said. “There can be no license for this type of attack ... we have to agree with this and stand together against criminals.” Protesters are further angered because Szutowicz, who was born into a male body and whose name at birth is Michal, has been put into male detention, though she feels like a woman.

Dunja Mijatovic, the human rights commission for the Council of Europe, the continent’s top human rights body, called Saturday for Margot’s immediate release.

“Order to detain her for 2 months sends very chilling signal for #FreedomOfSpeech & #LGBT rights in #Poland,” Mijatovic tweeted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Meet Abhishek Banerjee: In front of and behind the camera
Aug 09, 2020 07:07 IST
‘Security withdrawn as I spoke against administration’: Cong Rajya Sabha MP
Aug 09, 2020 07:06 IST
Happy birthday Mahesh Babu: Here are his 6 best performances
Aug 09, 2020 07:07 IST
Champagne Jehan Daruvala
Aug 09, 2020 07:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.