Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Liberia declares rape a national emergency

Liberia declares rape a national emergency

The moves comes after thousands of Liberians protested rising incidents of rape in the capital Monrovia last month, in a bid to draw attention to the country’s alarming rate of sexual assault.

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 20:00 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Arpan Rai, Monrovia

Liberia's President George Weah at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia, Liberia. (REUTERS)

Liberian President George Weah has declared rape a national emergency and has ordered new measures to tackle the problem after a recent spike of cases in the poor West African state.

The moves comes after thousands of Liberians protested rising incidents of rape in the capital Monrovia last month, in a bid to draw attention to the country’s alarming rate of sexual assault.

Late on Friday, Weah said he would install a special prosecutor for rape in Liberia, as well as set up a national sex offender registry, a statement from his office said.

The government will also establish a so-called “national security task force” on sexual- and gender-based violence.



The high rates of rape in impoverished Liberia, forced to contend both with war and the Ebola virus in recent years, has been a longstanding concern.

A UN report in 2016 recorded 803 rape cases the previous year in the country of 4.5 million, and found that only two percent of sexual violence cases led to a conviction, for example.

It was the resulting sense of impunity and the legacy of the 14-year civil war between 1989 and 2003, when rape was commonplace, that had created the current problem, it said.

Incidents of rape appear to have risen sharply this year, however.

Margaret Taylor, the director of Liberia’s Women Empowerment Network, told AFP last month that her NGO had recorded 600 cases of rape between June and August, for example.

That was up from between 80 and a hundred cases in May, she said.

Weah’s announcement of a national rape emergency follows a conference in the capital Monrovia on tackling sexual violence on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, the footballer-turned-president said Liberia was “witnessing what is actually an epidemic of rape within the pandemic, affecting mostly children and young girls across the country.”

Weah’s office said in the statement on Friday that further anti-rape measures will be announced.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca trial resumes after UK green light
Sep 12, 2020 19:46 IST
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Sep 12, 2020 19:45 IST
India needs a refined toolkit to manage China
Sep 12, 2020 19:01 IST
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
Sep 12, 2020 16:57 IST

latest news

Liberia declares rape a national emergency
Sep 12, 2020 20:00 IST
Over 130,000 cancer patients treated in Tamil Nadu since March: State govt
Sep 12, 2020 19:56 IST
Hamilton powers to pole at Tuscan Grand Prix
Sep 12, 2020 19:55 IST
UK: Indian-origin man guilty of estranged partner’s murder
Sep 12, 2020 19:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.