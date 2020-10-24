Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Libya’s warring factions sign UN- brokered, ‘permanent’ ceasefire

Libya’s warring factions sign UN- brokered, ‘permanent’ ceasefire

The breakthrough, which among other things orders foreign mercenaries out of the country, sets the stage for political talks in November to find a lasting solution to the chaos unleashed after a 2011 Nato-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 03:23 IST

By Associated Press, Geneva

Previous diplomatic initiatives to end the conflict have repeatedly collapsed - but the UN-brokered deal aims to cement a months-long lull in fighting and gives a boost to the political process. (REUTERS)

The rival sides in Libya’s conflict signed a “permanent” ceasefire on Friday, a deal the United Nations billed as historic after years of fighting that has split the North African country in two. But scepticism over whether the agreement would hold began emerging almost immediately.

The breakthrough, which among other things orders foreign mercenaries out of the country, sets the stage for political talks in November to find a lasting solution to the chaos unleashed after a 2011 Nato-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

Previous diplomatic initiatives to end the conflict have repeatedly collapsed - but the UN-brokered deal aims to cement a months-long lull in fighting and gives a boost to the political process.

 

“I am honoured to be among you today to witness a moment that will go down in history,” Stephanie Turco Williams, the top UN envoy for Libya who led mediation talks this week, said at the signing in Geneva. She did, however, express some caution, noting that a “long and difficult” road remains ahead.

It’s not clear how the cease-fire will be enforced.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Astrazeneca cleared by US regulators to resume vaccine trial
Oct 24, 2020 01:59 IST
Won’t hoist tricolour until J&K flag is allowed: Mehbooba Mufti
Oct 24, 2020 00:25 IST
Joe Biden pledges free Covid vaccine for ‘everyone’ in US if elected
Oct 24, 2020 02:17 IST
FATF keeps Pakistan off blacklist for now, warns that it can’t take forever
Oct 23, 2020 22:13 IST

latest news

Delhiwale: The Barakhamba aesthetics
Oct 24, 2020 04:53 IST
Oppn mounts attack against BJP over migrant crisis, LAC
Oct 24, 2020 04:49 IST
How parties justify fielding candidates with criminal cases
Oct 24, 2020 04:30 IST
GST collections may cross Rs 1 lakh-crore mark for the first time in 8 months
Oct 24, 2020 04:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.