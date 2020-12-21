Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / London Mayor urges UK govt to seek extension to Brexit transition period

London Mayor urges UK govt to seek extension to Brexit transition period

The French government announced an initial 48-hour ban on all road, sea, rail, and air travel from the United Kingdom on Sunday following the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 18:39 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, London

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London tweeted “with major disruption at Kent now inevitable, I’m urging the Government to officially seek an extension to the Brexit transition period.” (Reuters file photo)

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, has urged the UK government to seek an extension to the Brexit transition period, which is due to expire on December 31, following the French government’s decision to temporarily ban all travel from the UK as a new strain of Covid-19 spreads through southeast England.

The French government announced an initial 48-hour ban on all road, sea, rail, and air travel from the United Kingdom on Sunday following the emergence of a new strain of the coronavirus disease in England.

Following the announcement, Kent Police launched Operation Stack, which uses the county’s roads to accommodate trucks unable to enter the Port of Dover.

“With major disruption at Kent now inevitable, I’m urging the Government to officially seek an extension to the Brexit transition period. Securing our key supply chains and fighting the coronavirus pandemic requires the full and undivided efforts of ministers more than ever before,” Khan said in a statement that was posted on Twitter.

On Sunday, the UK Department of Health and Social Care reported 35,928 new positive tests for Covid-19, a new single-day record for the country.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
by Anisha Dutta
Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas
by Zia Haq
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
India, Vietnam sign seven agreements during virtual summit
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Switzerland impose entry ban on travellers from UK, South Africa
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
For hospitality and tourism sector, 2021 is all about survival, recovery
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kale
‘They’ll be embarrassed’: Hussey ‘hopes to see a response’ from India
by hindustantimes.com
London Mayor urges UK govt to seek extension to Brexit transition period
by Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.