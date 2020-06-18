Sections
Home / World News / Look forward to working with India for more stable world: US on UNSC election

Look forward to working with India for more stable world: US on UNSC election

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster’s remarks came hours after India’s overwhelming election as a non-permanent member for a two-year term, beginning January 1, 2021.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 15:10 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster posted a congratulatory message on Twitter after India’s election to UN Security Council. (AFP File )

The US on Thursday congratulated India on the successful election to the UN Security Council and said it looks forward to working with New Delhi for a more stable, secure, and prosperous world.

“Hearty congratulations to India’s successful election to the @UN Security Council.  The United States looks forward to working with India for a more stable, secure, and prosperous world,” US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster tweeted.

His remarks came hours after India’s overwhelming election as a non-permanent member for a two-year term, beginning January 1, 2021.

In an unprecedented election where envoys from the 192 member-states voted wearing masks and in adherence to the strict social-distancing norms due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India, the endorsed candidate from the Asia-Pacific States, won 184 votes out of the 192 ballots cast in the election for the five non-permanent seats of the Security Council, the world organisation’s most powerful organ.



In 2021, India, Norway, Ireland and Mexico will sit in the most powerful UN organ along with the five permanent members -- China, France, Russia, the UK and the US -- as well as non-permanent members Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam.

The two-year terms of Belgium, Dominican Republic, Germany, Indonesia and South Africa are ending this year.

This is the eighth time India will sit at the UN high-table.

Previously, India was elected for 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012, when Hardeep Singh Puri, now India’s Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation, was India’s Permanent Representative to the UN.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rohit recalls scenes after India’s win over Australia at 2007 T20 WC
Jun 18, 2020 15:56 IST
Covid-19: Bank of England prepares its next act in saving of UK economy
Jun 18, 2020 15:56 IST
The thing about race prejudice in India
Jun 18, 2020 15:56 IST
Indian Olympic Association mulling banning Chinese sponsors and products
Jun 18, 2020 15:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.