Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Magnitude 4.7 quake hits eastern Turkey, no damage reported

Magnitude 4.7 quake hits eastern Turkey, no damage reported

After the October 30 earthquake in which more that a hundred people were killed and more than a thousand people were injured, another quake hits eastern Turkey. No damage has been reported so far.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 15:23 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Mallika Soni, Istanbul

A worker in a bulldozer demolishes a building that was damaged at the October 30 earthquake in Izmir, Turkey. More that a hundred people were killed and more than a thousand people were injured due to the earthquake on October 30 in Turkey. (AP)

An earthquake with a 4.7 magnitude shook Malatya province in eastern Turkey on Friday, sending people pouring out into the streets in fear. There was however, no immediate report of any damage or casualties.

The quake, which was centered in the town of Puturge, struck at 11:27 a.m. (0827 GMT), Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate said. It was felt in several neighboring provinces.

Malatya’s Gov. Aydin Barus told the state-run Anadolu Agency that his office had not received any “negative reports” concerning possible damage or injuries.

Several people rushed out of their homes or workplaces in fear that buildings might topple, the agency reported.



Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

The country was hit by two strong tremors this year — one that hit the western port city of Izmir last month, killing 114 people and one that struck Elazig province, which neighbors Malatya, killing 41 people.

At least 17,000 people died in a powerful earthquake in northwest Turkey in 1999.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers to be allowed into Delhi, says top cop, identifies protest site for them
Nov 27, 2020 15:14 IST
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Nov 27, 2020 10:50 IST
PDP’s youth wing chief sent to NIA custody for alleged links with Hizbul
Nov 27, 2020 15:06 IST
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt says no to converting 9 stadiums into detention centers
Nov 27, 2020 14:51 IST

latest news

Three Indo-Canadian politicians get key positions in British Columbia govt
Nov 27, 2020 15:27 IST
Mumbai mayor says BMC will study Bombay HC order in Kangana Ranaut case
Nov 27, 2020 15:25 IST
Organisers allow players to train during quarantine at Australian Open
Nov 27, 2020 15:28 IST
Magnitude 4.7 quake hits eastern Turkey, no damage reported
Nov 27, 2020 15:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.