Magnitude 5.5 earthquake rocks Southern California, no immediate reports of damage

The temblor hit in a sparsely populated area near the Mojave Desert community of Searles Valley but was felt across Southern California, as far away as Los Angeles itself.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 12:15 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Los Angeles

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck on Wednesday in the California desert (REUTERS)

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck on Wednesday in the California desert about 150 miles (241 km) northeast of Los Angeles, but there were no reports of damage or injuries in the sparsely populated area.

A series of strong of earthquakes and aftershocks struck that area near the small town of Ridgecrest on July 4 and 5 of last year. Such quakes are not uncommon in seismically active California.

