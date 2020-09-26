Sections
Home / World News / Main suspect in Paris cleaver attack confesses: Sources

Main suspect in Paris cleaver attack confesses: Sources

The man, who said he was born in Pakistan and is 18, “takes responsibility for his action which he places in the context of the republication of cartoons” of the Prophet Mohammed in Charlie Hebdo, one of the sources said.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 16:04 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Arpan Rai, Paris

A French riot police officer stands guard after a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, Friday Sept. 25, 2020 in Paris. (AP)

A man suspected of wounding two people with a meat cleaver outside the former Paris offices of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo has confessed to the attack, sources close to the investigation said Saturday.

