Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Mainland China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

Mainland China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

All of the new infections were imported, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 08:58 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Shanghai

In picture - A medical staff takes a swab from a woman at Qingdaa. Representational image. (AP)

China reported 19 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 19, up from 13 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Tuesday.

All of the new infections were imported, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

China reported 24 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 33 a day earlier.

As of Monday, mainland China had 85,704 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak Army redraws Kashmir terror plan, allots tasks to Jaish, LeT and Hizbul
Oct 20, 2020 08:58 IST
AIIMS reports first case of Covid-19-related brain nerve damage in a child
Oct 20, 2020 09:01 IST
In Pak terror plan to use 2 routes, Pathankot airbase attack coordinator is key
Oct 20, 2020 06:58 IST
5 worst-hit states have seen decline in active Covid-19 cases: Health ministry
Oct 20, 2020 08:01 IST

latest news

Manish Malhotra recalls costume designing for SRK, Kajol in DDLJ
Oct 20, 2020 09:10 IST
Britain’s economic recovery faltering, Bank of England to step up spending
Oct 20, 2020 09:06 IST
NEET 2020: Low scorer turns to be topper in ST category, NTA comes to rescue
Oct 20, 2020 09:03 IST
IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list
Oct 20, 2020 09:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.