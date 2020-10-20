Mainland China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

By Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Shanghai

In picture - A medical staff takes a swab from a woman at Qingdaa. Representational image. (AP)

China reported 19 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 19, up from 13 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Tuesday.

All of the new infections were imported, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

China reported 24 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 33 a day earlier.

As of Monday, mainland China had 85,704 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.