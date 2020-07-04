Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Mainland China reports three new coronavirus cases

Mainland China reports three new coronavirus cases

Two of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement, while the capital Beijing reported one new case. China also reported four new asymptomatic patients, the same as a day earlier.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 07:35 IST

By Reuters, Shanghai

China’s death toll from the coronavirus remained at 4,634, unchanged since mid-May. (via REUTERS)

China on Saturday reported three new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 3, compared with five cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

Two of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement, while the capital Beijing reported one new case. There were no new deaths.

China also reported four new asymptomatic patients, the same as a day earlier.

As of July 3, mainland China had a total of 83,545 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.



China’s death toll from the coronavirus remained at 4,634, unchanged since mid-May.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ganguly made Sehwag open, brought Yuvraj, Zaheer, Harbhajan: Ex-Ind opener
Jul 04, 2020 08:01 IST
J-K: Terrorist who killed jawan, minor boy eliminated, says police
Jul 04, 2020 07:56 IST
Kanpur firing: Ambush readiness hints at presence of mole in police dept
Jul 04, 2020 07:51 IST
4.7-magnitude quake in Alwar; tremors in NCR
Jul 04, 2020 07:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.