Sections
Home / World News / Major fire at cathedral in French city of Nantes

Major fire at cathedral in French city of Nantes

Fire crews were alerted just before 08:00 am (0600 GMT) to the blaze at the Cathedral of St Peter and St Paul, construction on which started in the 15th century, the emergency operations centre said.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 13:53 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Rennes France

Firefighters are at work to put out a fire at the Saint-Pierre-et-Saint-Paul cathedral in Nantes, western France (AFP)

Dozens of firefighters were Saturday battling a major fire inside a cathedral in the western French city of Nantes, emergency services said.

Fire crews were alerted just before 08:00 am (0600 GMT) to the blaze at the Cathedral of St Peter and St Paul, construction on which started in the 15th century, the emergency operations centre said.

It said the “major fire” was still advancing and 60 firefighters had been dispatched to the scence.

The gothic structure was last hit by fire in 1972. Its roof took more than 13 years to repair.



Another religious building in Nantes -- the Basilica of St Donatian and St Rogatian -- was struck by a fire in 2015 that destroyed three-quarters of its roof.

In April last year, a fire engulfed Paris’s 13th century Notre-Dame Cathedral, causing its steeple to collapse and sending billowing fumes containing toxic molten lead into the air. The structure will take years to repair.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Are face masks becoming a ‘fashion accessory’? Celebs weigh in
Jul 18, 2020 14:25 IST
Du Plessis donates bat, ODI jersey to raise funds for vulnerable kids’ food
Jul 18, 2020 14:21 IST
Personal assistant charged in dismembered tech CEO’s killing in luxury NY condo
Jul 18, 2020 14:20 IST
Aditya Chopra records statement in Sushant Singh Rajput case
Jul 18, 2020 14:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.