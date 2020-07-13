Sections
'MAKING HISTORY': US Navy welcomes 1st Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot

Madeline Swegle’s milestone comes more than 45 years after Rosemary Mariner in 1974 became the first woman to fly a tactical fighter jet, according to news outlets.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 02:35 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Kingsville

Kingsville: In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, student Naval aviator Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle, assigned to the Redhawks of Training Squadron (VT) 21 at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, stands by a T-45C Goshawk training aircraft. (AP Photo )

The US Navy has welcomed its first Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot.

“MAKING HISTORY!” the US Navy tweeted on Thursday in response to a post that Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle had completed naval flight school and would later this month receive the flight officer insignia known as the “Wings of Gold”.

The Naval Air Training Command tweeted that Swegle is the Navy’s “first known Black female TACAIR pilot”.

According to Stars and Stripes, Swegle is from Burke, Virginia, and graduated from the US Naval Academy in 2017.



Officials said she is assigned to the Redhawks of Training Squadron 21 in Kingsville, Texas.

Swegle’s milestone comes more than 45 years after Rosemary Mariner in 1974 became the first woman to fly a tactical fighter jet, according to news outlets.

