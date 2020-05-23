Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Drug touted by Trump as Covid-19 treatment tied to increased risk of death: Study

Drug touted by Trump as Covid-19 treatment tied to increased risk of death: Study

The Lancet study authors suggested the medicines should not be used to treat COVID-19 outside of clinical trials until those studies confirm their safety and efficacy for COVID-19 patients.

Updated: May 23, 2020 06:50 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Anubha Rohatgi, Reuters

A chemist holds a pack of hydroxychloroquine tablets in Mumbai. A report in the journal Lancet shows malaria drugs pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump as treatments for the coronavirus not only did not help but were tied to a greater risk of death and heart rhythm problems. (AP File )

The malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking and has urged others to use, was tied to increased risk of death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to a large study published in the medical journal Lancet.

In the study that looked at over 96,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19, those treated with hydroxychloroquine or the related chloroquine had higher risk of death than patients who were not given the medicines.

The authors said they could not confirm if taking the drug resulted in any benefit in coronavirus patients.

“Urgent confirmation from randomized clinical trials is needed,” they wrote. This study was not a placebo-controlled trial.



Demand for decades-old hydroxychloroquine has surged as Trump repeatedly pushed for its use against the coronavirus, urging people to try it. “What have you got to lose,” he said.

This week, Trump said he has been taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative medicine, despite a lack of scientific evidence.

The Lancet study authors suggested the medicines should not be used to treat COVID-19 outside of clinical trials until those studies confirm their safety and efficacy for COVID-19 patients.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said hydroxychloroquine should only be used for hospitalized COVID-19 patients or those in clinical trials. The drug has been tied to dangerous heart rhythm problems.

The Lancet study looked at data from 671 hospitals, where 14,888 patients were given either hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, with or without the antibiotic macrolide, and 81,144 patients who were not treated with those drugs.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China measure a ‘death knell’ for Hong Kong autonomy, says Pompeo
May 23, 2020 06:51 IST
Drug touted by Trump as Covid-19 treatment tied to increased risk of death: Study
May 23, 2020 06:50 IST
Brazlian Prez Bolsonaro’s fiery rhetoric on display in controversial video
May 23, 2020 06:39 IST
Covid-19 updates: US records 1,260 deaths in last 24 hours, says report
May 23, 2020 06:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.