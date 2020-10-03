Sections
Malaysia's coronavirus cases rise by record for second straight day

Malaysia won’t return to a nationwide lockdown, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a Saturday briefing.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 19:42 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai,

A woman wearing a protective mask walks past Malaysia's Prime Minister's office, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Putrajaya, Malaysia. (REUTERS)

Malaysia’s coronavirus cases climbed by a record for a second day as the government sought ways to curb infections without resorting to a strict lockdown.

There were 317 confirmed cases on Oct. 3, the highest single-day increase for the country since the pandemic began, according to the health ministry. About half of the new cases were found in the state of Sabah, which has emerged as the epicenter of the outbreak in the country, followed by 102 in Kedah state. One more person died from the disease, bringing total fatalities to 137.

Malaysia won’t return to a nationwide lockdown, defense minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a Saturday briefing. It was only in June that Malaysia allowed most activities to resume after imposing restrictions on people’s movement that pushed the economy to shrink 17.1% in the second quarter.

Instead, the government will step up enforcement of its maritime borders in Sabah, located on the island of Borneo, and limit foreign delegates visiting the country, Ismail said.

