Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Malaysia to double AstraZeneca vaccine order through Covax deal

Malaysia to double AstraZeneca vaccine order through Covax deal

The government has already secured 12.8 million doses from Pfizer Inc-BioNTech SE, it announced an agreement to buy 6.4 million doses directly from Astrazeneca. Is in final negotiations with China’s Sinovac for 14 million doses, CanSino Biologics, and Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 15:11 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri,

Malaysia is struggling to stem a fresh wave of cases that emerged in September and threatens a nascent economic recovery. (REUTERS)

Malaysia is set to secure an additional 6.4 million doses of the Astrazeneca Plc. vaccine through the Covax facility, enough to inoculate 10% of the country’s population, Science and Technology Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said.

This will see the Southeast nation doubling its order from the company, with the first batch expected in the second quarter of 2021, Khairy said in a televised briefing Wednesday.

The government is also in final negotiations with China’s Sinovac for 14 million doses, CanSino Biologics for 3.5 million doses, and for 6.4 million shots of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine made by the Gamelya Research Institute, Khairy said.

“The deals with Sinovac, Cansino, and Gamelya will involve local companies that have been identified based on their ability to work together and to provide fill finish manufacturing capacity for the vaccines,” he said.



Malaysia is struggling to stem a fresh wave of cases that emerged in September and threatens a nascent economic recovery. Daily infections hit a record 2,234 on December 10, with cases erupting at facilities of companies including Top Glove Corp. and Karex Bhd., the world’s biggest producer of condoms.

The government has already secured 12.8 million doses from Pfizer Inc-BioNTech SE in a deal signed last month, and on Tuesday it announced an agreement to buy 6.4 million doses directly from Astrazeneca.

Malaysia has negotiated with Pfizer the option to boost its purchases to cover another 20% of its population, and is in talks with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, Khairy said.

“I won’t rule out the possibility that we will increase our orders slightly,” he said. “Johnson & Johnson is also a single shot. We like single shot, for obvious reasons. So we are still looking at that.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Jammu and Kashmir Police bust terror network in Awantipora
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
UAE Islamic body approves Covid-19 vaccines even with pork
by Associated Press | Posted by Karan Manral
‘Befitting reply to Mehbooba Mufti’: Anurag Thakur on J&K DDC election
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Sister Abhaya Murder: Kerala priest, nun get life imprisonment
by Ramesh Babu

latest news

UAE Islamic body approves Covid-19 vaccines even with pork
by Associated Press | Posted by Karan Manral
MI beat United, Barca, Liverpool on Facebook popularity: Study
by hindustantimes.com
Global virus rules for Christmas: Tough, mild or none at all
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Enzyme discovery can help rein in blood vessels that fuel cancer
by Asian News International
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.