Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Malaysia to sign deal for AstraZeneca vaccine

Malaysia to sign deal for AstraZeneca vaccine

The government last month ordered 12.8 million doses of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine to inoculate about 20% of the population.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 13:32 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by Mallika Soni,

People wearing protective masks cross a street, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Reuters/ File photo)

Malaysia will sign an agreement on Monday for AstraZeneca Plc. to supply Covid-19 vaccine doses to cover a fifth of the country’s population, state news agency Bernama reported, citing Health Minister Adham Baba.

The government last month ordered 12.8 million doses of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine to inoculate about 20% of the population. It also has an agreement with the World Health Organization’s Covax facility for enough doses to vaccinate 10% of its people, Bernama reported.

The country will start vaccinating frontline workers early next year if the deals are concluded, Bernama cited the minister as saying.

Malaysia seeks to vaccinate 70% of its population, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said this month. The country is struggling to contain a fresh wave of cases that emerged in late September, with new daily infections hitting a record 2,234 on December 10.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Wearing masks mandatory for next six months, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Nepal’s PM Oli springs a surprise on detractors, dissolves Parliament
by Shishir Gupta
Pak fisherman apprehended off Gujarat coast: BSF
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal charged with committing $2.6 million fraud in New York
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni

latest news

Hina on introducing boyfriend Rocky to her parents: ‘It came as a shock’
Send Ishant if he is fit: Gavaskar says Shami’s injury is ‘big problem’
by hindustantimes.com
XAT admit card 2021 to be released tomorrow at xatonline.in, here’s how to download
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Malaysia to sign deal for AstraZeneca vaccine
by Bloomberg| Posted by Mallika Soni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.