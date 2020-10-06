Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Maldives ex-vice president jailed again for money laundering

Maldives ex-vice president jailed again for money laundering

Adeeb was a protege to former President Yameen Abdul Gayoom during the early years of his presidency between 2013 and 2018.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 14:58 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Male Maldives

Under the new President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, many cases perceived to be politically motivated were revisited. (AP)

The former vice president of the Maldives has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to money laundering and embezzlement under orders from the former president.

The Criminal Court on Monday night also fined Ahmed Adeeb $129,800. The prison sentence, which will be shortened by one year because he served time after a previous conviction on the same charges, also covered charges of corruption and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Adeeb was a protege to former President Yameen Abdul Gayoom during the early years of his presidency between 2013 and 2018.

He had been sentenced to 33 years in prison in 2016 for several counts including masterminding a blast in a presidential speedboat in which Yameen’s wife was wounded. He was freed from all charges after Yameen lost reelection in 2018.



Under the new President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, many cases perceived to be politically motivated were revisited.

After his release, Adeeb testified against Yameen in court saying he was party to his former boss’ corrupt dealings and did not worry about being sent to jail again. Charges were refiled, and Adeeb pleaded guilty to all charges, including money laundering, embezzlement and using his prominent position to gain undue advantage.

Yameen is serving a five-year prison term for having facilitated Adeeb to launder $1 million obtained through corrupt deals.

Maldives is a tiny archipelago nation in the Indian Ocean known for its luxury tourist resorts.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SSR death case: Maha govt orders probe into ‘conspiracy to defame state’
Oct 06, 2020 14:27 IST
Hathras gang-rape case: Supreme Court asks UP about witness protection
Oct 06, 2020 14:18 IST
RR Predicted XI vs MI: Royals may make one change to boost middle-order
Oct 06, 2020 11:15 IST
Top Afghan peace negotiator set to meet PM Narendra Modi, EAM Jaishankar
Oct 06, 2020 14:21 IST

latest news

New testing method can diagnose Covid-19 in just 30 minutes, study finds
Oct 06, 2020 15:01 IST
Maldives ex-vice president jailed again for money laundering
Oct 06, 2020 14:58 IST
Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee in hospital with Covid-19
Oct 06, 2020 14:59 IST
Goods train damages FOB in Odisha, services disrupted on Kolkata-Chennai route
Oct 06, 2020 14:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.