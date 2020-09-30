Sections
Home / World News / Man arrested in ambush of two Los Angeles County deputies

Man arrested in ambush of two Los Angeles County deputies

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 23:05 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Los Angeles

Murray was arrested two weeks ago in connection with a separate carjacking and he was expected to be arraigned later Wednesday. (HT Archives. Representative image)

Investigators have arrested and charged a man in connection with the shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies earlier this month as they sat in a squad car, authorities said Wednesday.

Attempted murder charges were filed against Deonte Lee Murray, 36, District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a press conference.

Murray was arrested two weeks ago in connection with a separate carjacking and he was expected to be arraigned later Wednesday.

The deputies, who suffered head wounds in the Sept. 12 ambush, have since been released from the hospital and are recovering.

Surveillance video showed a person on foot approach the patrol car, parked at a Metro rail station in the city of Compton, and fire a handgun through the passenger-side window. The deputies were able to radio for help despite their wounds.

The deputies, a 31-year-old woman and 24-year-old man who have not been identified publicly, graduated together from the sheriff’s academy 14 months ago.

