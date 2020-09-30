Man arrested in ambush of two Los Angeles County deputies

Murray was arrested two weeks ago in connection with a separate carjacking and he was expected to be arraigned later Wednesday. (HT Archives. Representative image)

Investigators have arrested and charged a man in connection with the shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies earlier this month as they sat in a squad car, authorities said Wednesday.

Attempted murder charges were filed against Deonte Lee Murray, 36, District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a press conference.

The deputies, who suffered head wounds in the Sept. 12 ambush, have since been released from the hospital and are recovering.

Surveillance video showed a person on foot approach the patrol car, parked at a Metro rail station in the city of Compton, and fire a handgun through the passenger-side window. The deputies were able to radio for help despite their wounds.

The deputies, a 31-year-old woman and 24-year-old man who have not been identified publicly, graduated together from the sheriff’s academy 14 months ago.