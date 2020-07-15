Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Man killed by police after mask dispute at Michigan store

Man killed by police after mask dispute at Michigan store

The man, Sean Ruis, was holding a screwdriver and knives.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 06:53 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Detroit

A debate between wearing or not wearing masks led to a death of a man at the hands of the police, after he stabbed a man who confronted him for not wearing a mask. (HT Archive/For Representative Purposes Only)

A Michigan sheriff’s deputy on Tuesday fatally shot a man suspected of stabbing another man who had challenged him about not wearing a mask at a store, police said.

The shooting occurred in Eaton County, southwest of Lansing, about 30 minutes after the stabbing at a Quality Dairy store, state police Lt. Brian Oleksyk said.

A sheriff’s deputy spotted the man’s vehicle in a residential neighborhood and shot him when he got out of his car and tried to attack her, Oleksyk said.

“Drop the weapon! Drop the weapon!” the officer, a 22-year veteran, demanded, according to neighborhood security video released by police.



The man, Sean Ruis, was holding a screwdriver and knives, Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said.

“It’s very unfortunate she had to use her weapon, but she had to save her life,” Reich said. “She had to use deadly force. She did it properly.”

Ruis, 43, of Grand Ledge, who worked at the Michigan Department of Transportation, died at a hospital. He was suspected of stabbing a 77-year-old man inside the store when he was confronted about not wearing a mask, Oleksyk said.

The stabbing victim was in stable condition at a hospital. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered people to wear masks in stores to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

“The goal here is to be safe. We all have to do our part so this doesn’t spread,” Reich said.

The decision about whether to wear a mask in public for some has become a political statement, and there have been other violent encounters. In May, a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint was fatally shot after denying entry to a customer without a mask.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, a Republican, said masks are important. But he also urged the general public not to confront people over a lack of a mask.

“There is no reason to risk your health or your life over the debate of wearing masks in public,” Shirkey said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Odisha tribal woman dies of starvation during lockdown, food rights group alleges
Jul 15, 2020 06:59 IST
‘It was like a slap’: Prasad reveals details regarding clash with Sohail
Jul 15, 2020 06:49 IST
Ankita Bhargava shares adorable photo as daughter Mehr turns 7 months old
Jul 15, 2020 06:47 IST
West Bengal Madhyamik Results 2020 Live Updates
Jul 15, 2020 07:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.