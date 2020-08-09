Sections
Man shoots sister 'for honour' in Pakistan's Karachi

Man shoots sister ‘for honour’ in Pakistan’s Karachi

The Senior Superintendent of Police South Sheeraz Nazeer said that the suspect confessed to “killing his sister for honour”.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 07:54 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

Qamar claimed that his sister used to talk to a man in the neighbourhood and “he had stopped her time and again”. (HT representative image)

A man shot his sister in the head for ‘honour’ in Karachi’s Clifton area on Saturday, said the police.

According to Dawn, the accused identified as Hasamin Qamar who shot his sister. The girl was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The police said that suspect has been detained and the weapon used to commit the crime has also been seized. The Senior Superintendent of Police South Sheeraz Nazeer said that the suspect confessed to “killing his sister for honour”, Dawn further reported.

Qamar claimed that his sister used to talk to a man in the neighbourhood and “he had stopped her time and again”.



He also said that when his younger brother told him about his sister’s “constant interactions” with the neighbour, he shot her in the head.

