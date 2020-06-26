Sections
Home / World News / Man who stabbed 3 to death in Glasgow hotel shot dead by police

Man who stabbed 3 to death in Glasgow hotel shot dead by police

The police were yet to release details but said the incident involved another six people who were injured and are currently in hospital. The suspect was shot dead by the police.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 20:46 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times London

A statement from Police Scotland said the situation was “contained” and there was no danger to the general public. (REUTERS)

Four people, including an attacker who stabbed to death three people in a hotel in the Glasgow city centre, were feared dead on Friday afternoon in an incident described as by police authorities in Scotland as a ‘major incident’.

The hotel on West George street was reportedly being used to house asylum seekers. Three were said to have been stabbed death in the hotel’s stairwell and the police shot dead the attacker. One police officer, who was also stabbed, has been moved to hospital.

The police were yet to release details but said the incident involved another six people who were injured and are currently in hospital. The suspect was shot dead by the police.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow”, while home secretary Priti Patel said reports from Glasgow were “deeply disturbing”, and Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the incident was “truly dreadful”.



A statement from Police Scotland said the situation was “contained” and there was no danger to the general public.

One eyewitness said he saw a man of African heritage lying on the ground.

Assistant chief constable Steve Johnson said: “The individual who was shot by armed police has died. Six other people are in hospital for treatment to their injuries including a police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition.”

“I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident. I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pak national held by BSF at Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch border
Jun 26, 2020 21:49 IST
‘Must stop practice of transgressions’: India draws red lines for China along LAC
Jun 26, 2020 21:51 IST
Inzamam slams PCB medical staff over handling of Covid-19 positive players
Jun 26, 2020 21:54 IST
With 542 Covid-19 cases West Bengal registers its highest single-day spike
Jun 26, 2020 21:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.