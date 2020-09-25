Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Manhattan DA Vance, Trump lawyers go head-to-head over Prez’s tax returns

Manhattan DA Vance, Trump lawyers go head-to-head over Prez’s tax returns

Vance began his probe after Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen paid hush money to silence two women before the 2016 election about claimed sexual encounters with Trump.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 18:27 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, New York

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr speaks at the New York Criminal Court in New York, US. (REUTERS)

With the US presidential election looming, lawyers for Donald Trump will ask a federal appeals court on Friday to block Manhattan’s top prosecutor from obtaining the president’s tax returns in connection with a criminal probe into Trump and his businesses.

The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments from lawyers for Trump and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, whose investigation began more than two years ago.

The probe has been stalled as Trump fights an Aug. 2019 grand jury subpoena to his accounting firm Mazars USA for eight years of his corporate and personal tax returns.

Vance began his probe after Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen paid hush money to silence two women before the 2016 election about claimed sexual encounters with Trump.



The probe now appears to go beyond the payments, with Vance saying in court filings he might have grounds to investigate Trump and his businesses for tax and insurance fraud, and that possible bank fraud might also be examined.

Trump’s lawyers have said the subpoena was “wildly overbroad,” issued in bad faith, and part of a “fishing expedition” designed to harass him.

Vance is a Democrat, and Trump is a Republican.

Friday’s arguments follow the US Supreme Court’s July 9 rejection of Trump’s claim he was absolutely immune from criminal probes while in the White House.

The Supreme Court said Trump could raise other challenges to the subpoena. Trump has said he expects a return to that court if the appeals court rules against him, as it did last November.

In an Aug. 20 ruling, US District Judge Victor Marrero said Vance should obtain the returns, saying Trump’s effort to prolong the dispute could cause statutes of limitations to run out and give him the immunity the Supreme Court rejected.

“Justice requires an end to this controversy,” Marrero wrote.

Trump’s lawyers want the case returned to Marrero so he can review the substance of the president’s arguments, rather than treat them as a repackaging of his immunity claim.

Though the appeal was fast-tracked, the public will likely not know what’s in Trump’s tax returns before the Nov. 3 election.

Grand jury proceedings are secret, and if Vance gets the returns it could be months before their contents become public.

All three judges on the appeals court panel were appointed by Democratic presidents, as was Marrero.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Yes Bank case: ED attaches Rana Kapoor’s London flat worth Rs 127 crore
Sep 25, 2020 17:24 IST
CSK vs DC live: Minutes away from toss, batting wicket on offer
Sep 25, 2020 18:51 IST
Farm bills: Farmers protest, block Delhi-Noida road at Sector 14-A
Sep 25, 2020 18:09 IST
Kerala man convicted for ‘waging war against friendly country’
Sep 25, 2020 18:47 IST

latest news

Lessons from the Black Death in the time of Covid-19, writes Swapan Dasgupta
Sep 25, 2020 18:46 IST
Is BMC always this swift to demolish, asks HC judge in Kangana Ranaut case
Sep 25, 2020 18:47 IST
Mumbai University final year online exam begins; some colleges face technical glitches, others postpone exams
Sep 25, 2020 18:46 IST
Woman spots snake in car’s glove box. Watch how it was rescued
Sep 25, 2020 18:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.