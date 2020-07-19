Sections
Home / World News / Masks made mandatory in Melbourne as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Masks made mandatory in Melbourne as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Victoria, which has forced nearly 5 million people into a partial six-week lockdown on July 9, reported 363 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, after 217 cases the previous day.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 09:14 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Melbourne

A person in a protective face mask walks along the Princes Bridge amidst a lockdown in response to an outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Melbourne, Australia. (REUTERS)

People in Melbourne must now wear masks when leaving their homes as Victoria, Australia’s second most-populous state, marked two weeks of triple-digit increases in new coronavirus infections on Sunday.

Melbournians not wearing face coverings will be fined A$200 ($140), said Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews.

Victoria, which has forced nearly 5 million people into a partial six-week lockdown on July 9, reported 363 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, after 217 cases the previous day.

“We’re going to be wearing masks in Victoria and potentially in other parts of the country for a very long time,” Andrews told a televised briefing.



“There’s no vaccine to this wildly infectious virus,” he said. Masks are “a simple thing, but it’s about changing habits, it’s about becoming a simple part of your routine.”

Australia has recorded about 11,800 cases of Covid-19, a fraction of what has been seen in other countries or even some US states, but an outbreak of community transmission in Victoria has been growing, prompting authorities to restrict social distancing.

Three Covid-19 deaths were reported in Victoria on Sunday, bringing the total to 38 and raising Australia’s death toll to 121.

New South Wales, the most populous state, has seen new cases in the low double digits in recent weeks and growing. Health officials are concerned about the transmission rate, which they say is higher than in Victoria.

About 60 people in Sydney face a fine of $1,000 each after attending a party Saturday night and breaking the public health guidelines of no more than 20 visitors to a home, police said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Karnataka nears 60,000-mark, over 80% patients recover in Delhi: Covid-19 state tally 
Jul 19, 2020 10:14 IST
India reports record 38,902 new Covid-19 cases in one day, tally over 10.77 lakh
Jul 19, 2020 10:12 IST
LIVE: Germany reports 202 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death in last 24 hours
Jul 19, 2020 10:11 IST
Mikel Arteta shows he’s a fast learner by outsmarting Pep Guardiola
Jul 19, 2020 10:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.