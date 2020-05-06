Sections
Home / World News / Massive fire breaks out at high-rise in Sharjah, residents evacuated

At least a dozen fire trucks and scores of firefighters were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused, according to local media. Cooling operations were underway.

Updated: May 06, 2020 01:03 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A massive fire broke out at a residential tower in Sharjah on Tuesday. (@Uditprs/Twitter screengrab )

A massive fire broke out at a residential tower in United Arab Emirates’ Sharjah on Tuesday night, reported news agency ANI.

Residents have been evacuated from the 40-floor Abbco Tower in Al Nahda, according to local media.

At least a dozen fire trucks and scores of firefighters were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused, according to the local daily Khaleej Times. Cooling operations were underway.

 



Authorities said that the quick response by Sharjah Civil Defence teams averted a major disaster.

