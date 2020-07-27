Massive protest held in Vancouver against China’s communist regime

The protest rally received an overwhelming response similar to a previous demonstration which was carried out earlier this month.

Vancouver Art Gallery in Canada, which is close to the Chinese Consulate Office, witnessed a massive protest rally against China on Sunday. The protest was led by Canadians with ancestral roots from mainland China, Hong Kong, Tibet, Xinjiang, India and Philippines. The protestors stood in opposition to China’s treatment of people in Hong Kong and Tibet. They urged the international communities to intervene to get two Canadians, Michael Korvig and Michael Spavor, released who have been held hostage by the Chinese government

The protest rally received an overwhelming response similar to a previous demonstration which was carried out earlier this month.

Also read: Canada promises review of $6.8 million worth security equipment purchased from Chinese govt-owned firm

People from organisations such as the Canada Tibet Committee and the Tibetan Community; Friends of Canada and India Organization; Global Pinoy Diaspora Canada; Vancouver Society of Freedom, Democracy and Human Rights in China; Vancouver Society in support of democratic movement (VSSDM); Vancouver Uyghur Association, among other groups, participated in Sunday’s rally. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, each group was allowed to bring a maximum of 50 people only.

This comes just a week after a massive protest took place in Toronto against the Chinese communist regime for its expansionist policies. The protest saw over a hundred people participate in the rally wherein the speakers urged the Chinese communist party to free Tibet and Hong Kong, opposed Chinese aggression in Ladakh and raised the issue of human rights violations against Uyghurs.

Ties between Canada and China have been strenuous since 2018 when Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the Chief Financial Officer of Huawei, under the US warrant. After Meng was detained, China arrested Canadian citizens Michael Kovri, a former diplomat, and Michael Spavor, a businessman, on charges of espionage.