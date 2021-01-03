Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / McConnell, Pelosi homes vandalized after $2,000 relief fails

McConnell, Pelosi homes vandalized after $2,000 relief fails

At House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco, someone spray-painted graffiti and left a pig’s head and fake blood on New Year’s Day, police said.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 02:30 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by Mallika Soni, Washington

US house speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, walks through the US capitol in Washington, DC, US. (Bloomberg)

Vandals lashed out at the leaders of the US House and Senate over the holiday weekend, blighting their homes with graffiti and in one case a pig’s head as Congress failed to approve an increase in the amount of money being sent to individuals to help cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Spray paint on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s door in Kentucky on Saturday read, “WERE IS MY MONEY.” “MITCH KILLS THE POOR” was scrawled over a window. A profanity directed at the Republican senator was painted under the mailbox.

At House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco, someone spray-painted graffiti and left a pig’s head and fake blood on New Year’s Day, police said. The vandalism was reported around 2 a.m. Friday, a police statement said, and a special investigations unit is trying to determine who did it.

KGO-TV reported that graffiti found on the garage door of the Democratic leader’s home included the phrases “$2K,” “Cancel rent!” and “We want everything,” apparently referencing Democratic lawmakers’ failed efforts to increase the coronavirus relief checks from $600 to $2000.



The news station says security cameras surround the three-story brick home in the tony Pacific Heights neighborhood.

McConnell released a statement on Saturday condemning the vandalism at his home in Louisville.

“I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest,” he stated. “I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not. This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society.”

McConnell said he and his wife are not intimidated by the vandalism. “We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum.”

Louisville police are investigating the incident at McConnell’s home, which occurred around 5 a.m. Saturday. There currently are no suspects, police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in an email.

On New Year’s Day, Senate Republicans refused to allow debate over a bill to increase the amount of Covid-19 relief. The increase, supported by President Donald Trump, passed the Democratic-led House but was blocked by McConnell.

The government has begun sending out the smaller payments to millions of Americans. The $600 payment is going to individuals with incomes up to $75,000. Congress approved the payment in late December.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted use
by Rhythma Kaul
Air India opens booking for flights between India, UK
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
‘Jumbo panels serve no purpose,’ says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar

latest news

Israeli protesters press on against PM Netanyahu
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
McConnell, Pelosi homes vandalized after $2,000 relief fails
by Associated Press| Posted by Mallika Soni
Ted Cruz leads 11 GOP senators to challenge Biden’s win
by Associated Press| Posted by Mallika Soni
California funeral homes run out of space as Covid-19 rages
by Associated Press| Posted by Mallika Soni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.