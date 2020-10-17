Sections
Medical drone delivery project that can aid healthcare workers against Covid-19 wins UK Space Agency’s support

According to the authorities the drone project can help free up healthcare staff, avoid courier waiting times and minimize the risk of virus transmission.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 19:32 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Deepali Sharma, London

The medical drone delivery service founded by trainee doctors aims to transport coronavirus samples, test kits and protective equipment between hospitals. (Reuters file photo)

The start-up project can help free up healthcare staff, avoid courier waiting times and minimize the risk of virus transmission, authorities said Saturday.

Trainee doctors Hammad Jeilani and Christopher Law are trialling “dronepad” infrastructure so the miniature aircraft can take off from and land on hospitals, laboratories and warehouses. They are planning to scale up the trials and set up a nationwide network of secure air corridors to enable the drone delivery service to work safely across National Health Service sites.

The hybrid drones — which have the rotors of a typical drone and the wings of a plane — can carry a maximum of 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) and fly about 60 miles (96 kilometers.)

The drone project is among others set to share 1.3 million pounds ($1.7 million) of funding from the U.K. Space Agency and the European Space Agency to businesses developing space-based solutions for challenges created by Covid-19.

