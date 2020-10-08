Sections
Medical journal calls for Donald Trump’s removal over coronavirus

The New England Journal of Medicine says President Donald Trump’s administration should be voted out of office.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 04:09 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Niyati Singh,

US President Donald Trump (AP file photo)

The New England Journal of Medicine says President Donald Trump’s administration should be voted out of office. In a jab at Kamala Harris, Vice President Mike Pence’s campaign said it had set aside a ticket for dead rapper Tupac Shakur at the debate Wednesday.

And Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is resuming negative advertising now that Trump is out of the hospital.

There are 27 days until the election and 68 days until the Electoral College meets.

