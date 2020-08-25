Melania Trump, Mike Pompeo’s address: All you need to know about Republican convention Day 2

The Republican Party is holding its four-day convention where the ceremonial coronation of its presidential candidate takes place. Today is the second day of the convention in Charlotte which will end on Thursday.

On the first day, Donald Trump was formally nominated to be re-elected as the president of the United States. He will take on his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The first day was marked by Trump’s speech that included sharp criticism for Biden and a warning about how China will “own” the US if the Democratic presidential candidate wins the election in November. Similar comments followed in speeches of several speakers.

Nikki Haley, the former US ambassador to the UN, on the other hand invoked her Indian roots at the convention. “I was a brown girl in a black and white world”, she said adding that she and her family faced discrimination and hardship but at the same time she rejected the idea that “America is a racist country.”

As the Republican Party heads to day two of the GOP convention, here’s what to watch to out for

Theme

All four days of the convention will be based on different themes. Like Monday’s focussed on “Land of Promise”, Tuesday will centred around “Land of Opportunity.”

Donald Trump’s address

Unlike the previous years when the candidate typically only spoke on the last night to accept his party’s nomination, Republican Party’s presidential candidate will deliver a speech on all four days. He will formally accept the party’s nomination on the final day of the convention.

Who all will speak today?

First lady Melania Trump and Secretary of State Michael Pompeo are among key speakers on Tuesday night. President’s children Eric and Tiffany Trump are also slated to address the convention.

Out of the public view for much of the year, Melania will step into the spotlight on Tuesday night to argue for a second term for President Trump.

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, Pam Bondi, who co-chairs Women for Trump, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Nicholas Sandmann, who sued media outlets that inaccurately portrayed him seeming to confront a Native American protester, will also be speaking at the event.

Additional speakers include Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Myron Lizer, vice president of the Navajo Nation, Abby Johnson, an anti-abortion activist, Mary Ann Mendoza, whose son was killed in a car crash by an undocumented immigrant and Jason Joyce, a lobsterman from Maine.

How to watch?

All major broadcast networks will air an hour of convention coverage each night from 10 to 11 pm New York time and cable news channels will showcase the full two and a half-hour programs beginning at 8:30 pm each night.

Can I watch if I have no cable?

The event will also be streamed on Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Alexa users can even ask the device to play the Republican National Convention.

Here are the links to the channels where the convention will be streamed: Facebook.com/gopconvention, Twitter.com/gopconvention, Twitch.tv/gopconvention, YouTube.com/gopconvention