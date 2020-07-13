Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Melania Trump posts video of herself wearing mask

Melania Trump posts video of herself wearing mask

The First Lady’s tweet comes a day after Trump visited Walter Reed Hospital wearing a face mask.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 06:32 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Washington

First lady Melania Trump on Sunday posted a video of herself in a mask (AP)

A day after US President Donald Trump was spotted donning a face mask, First lady Melania Trump on Sunday posted a video of herself in a mask during a visit to The Mary Elizabeth House last week.

This is the first time the public has seen footage of the First Lady in a face-covering in several weeks.

“It was a pleasure to spend time with the staff, mothers & children at The Mary Elizabeth House, a place that helps strengthen families & provides life skills, counselling and educational resources to help vulnerable single women & their children. #BeBest,” Trump wrote in a tweet accompanying the video.

The First Lady’s tweet comes a day after Trump visited Walter Reed Hospital wearing a face mask. Notably, he had for months declined to wear a face mask in public.



Trump wore a dark coloured face mask during his visit to see wounded military members, The Hill reported.

Earlier at news conferences, coronavirus task force updates, rallies and other public events, Trump had been never seen wearing a protective face covering.

According to a report in the CNN, Trump’s decision came after “quiet lobbying” campaign by some White House aides and political advisors.

Some of his advisors were some of whom were spooked by the sight of so many maskless Trump supporters at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month and concerned by the surge of coronavirus cases in the South.

The US is the worst affected country in the world from the coronavirus. On Sunday, the country reported over 61,000 cases, a third straight daily rise.

As of Sunday, over 3.2 million infections were recorded with more than 134,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Over 100,000 cases of coronavirus in Argentina
Jul 13, 2020 07:44 IST
Anupam Kher’s mother moved to isolation unit, brother’s family is at home
Jul 13, 2020 07:43 IST
Hogwarts-inspired makeover: Ulta Beauty is launching Harry Potter makeup
Jul 13, 2020 07:42 IST
‘One of our best wins’: Holder after Windies beat England in Southampton
Jul 13, 2020 07:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.